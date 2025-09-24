Figma's AI can now work with your code
Figma just rolled out a big update that lets AI work more closely with your designs.
The star of the show is their upgraded Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which gives AI direct access to the code behind Figma Make projects.
This means developers can now rebuild apps more accurately, going beyond what you see on the screen.
MCP server now indexes code for smoother AI requests
Kris Rasmussen, Figma's tech chief, says the MCP server now indexes code for smoother AI requests and works with tools like Anthropic, Cursor, Windsurf, and VS Code—so you don't need to stick to Figma's desktop app anymore.
Coming soon: features like Design Snapshot (turns snapshots into editable layers), an AI-powered editing tool right on the canvas, and support for third-party integrations to make designing even smarter.