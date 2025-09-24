NASA's Artemis 2 mission to launch in early 2026
NASA is set to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years with Artemis 2, aiming for launch on April 26, 2026 (or possibly as soon as February).
This 10-day trip will take four crew members—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—aboard the Orion spacecraft on a loop about 5,000 nautical miles beyond the Moon before heading home.
Artemis 2 is a crucial step toward sustainable lunar exploration
Artemis 2 isn't just about going farther than anyone since Apollo; it's paving the way for future lunar missions and, eventually, Mars exploration, according to NASA's broader Artemis goals.
The team will test new systems and study the Moon from a distance to help plan future landings.
NASA has also made safety upgrades after learning from Artemis 1 back in 2022—fixing heat shield issues and fuel leaks—to make sure this next big step is safer for everyone on board.