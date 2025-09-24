AI-generated 'workslop' creates more work for coworkers: Study
A fresh 2025 survey from Stanford and BetterUp Labs found that AI-generated content—nicknamed "workslop"—often creates more work for coworkers.
Instead of saving time, this low-quality output often looks finished but needs lots of reworking, which piles extra tasks onto coworkers and leads colleagues to view senders as less trustworthy.
Over 15% of all work materials now AI-made
About 40% of workers said they've recently received workslop, with over 15% of all work materials now AI-made.
People on the receiving end often have to redo or make sense of these tasks themselves.
This has made coworkers see each other as less creative (54%) and less trustworthy (42%).
Quality matters more than quantity
The researchers warn that letting AI run wild leads to more headaches than help.
Their advice? Leaders should set clear rules for using AI so it actually supports real collaboration—not just faster output.
The big takeaway: quality matters more than quantity when bringing AI into the workplace.