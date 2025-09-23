Solar flares are way hotter than we thought
A new 2025 study from the University of St. Andrews found that ions in solar flares can reach over 60 million degrees Celsius—that's 6.5 times hotter than scientists used to think.
Turns out, ions and electrons don't heat up equally during these massive solar events.
How do ions get so hot?
It comes down to magnetic reconnection—a process where magnetic energy suddenly turns into intense heat, heating ions 6.5 times as much as electrons.
This discovery provides new insight into why flare temperatures are so extreme.
Why does this matter?
Solar flares can mess with satellites, astronauts, and even Earth's upper atmosphere by blasting out radiation and energetic particles.
Knowing how hot things really get helps scientists predict space weather better and protect our tech (and people) from solar storms.