Next Article
Google Home app now works in your browser
Technology
Google just made it easier to manage your smart home from your computer.
The Home web app now has a "Devices" tab, where you can see all your gadgets in one place, turn them on or off with a tap, and adjust light brightness by sliding.
You can also set Nest Thermostats to "Heat," "Cool," or both.
Some features, like changing light colors or controlling speakers, aren't there yet.
How to send feedback
Google wants feedback on these new controls and is making it simple to send suggestions or report issues.
More updates are coming soon—so if you want to check out the new features or help shape what's next, head over to home.google.com.