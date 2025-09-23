Google Home app now works in your browser Technology Sep 23, 2025

Google just made it easier to manage your smart home from your computer.

The Home web app now has a "Devices" tab, where you can see all your gadgets in one place, turn them on or off with a tap, and adjust light brightness by sliding.

You can also set Nest Thermostats to "Heat," "Cool," or both.

Some features, like changing light colors or controlling speakers, aren't there yet.