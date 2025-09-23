Samsung's One UI 8.5 update to bring AI-powered tools
Samsung is about to roll out its One UI 8.5 update for Galaxy devices, packing in new AI-powered tools like Meeting Assist for real-time translations and Smart Clipboard that can quickly summarize or translate text.
There's also Touch Assistant to make reading easier, plus Social Composer, which helps you whip up posts for your favorite social apps using your own photos.
Other expected features and improvements
Expect a revamped My Files app with a circular category layout and sleek Liquid Glass visuals, now also showing up in the Phone app.
You'll get a handy launcher shortcut with AI agents like Gemini, Gauss Cloud, and Perplexity for quick answers.
The update is likely to debut with the Galaxy S26 series early next year, bringing extras like Call Screening (similar to Pixel's), Private Display to limit screen visibility from side angles, an NFC trigger for Quick Share, and pollen data back in the weather app.