Samsung's One UI 8.5 update to bring AI-powered tools

Other expected features and improvements

Expect a revamped My Files app with a circular category layout and sleek Liquid Glass visuals, now also showing up in the Phone app.

You'll get a handy launcher shortcut with AI agents like Gemini, Gauss Cloud, and Perplexity for quick answers.

The update is likely to debut with the Galaxy S26 series early next year, bringing extras like Call Screening (similar to Pixel's), Private Display to limit screen visibility from side angles, an NFC trigger for Quick Share, and pollen data back in the weather app.