Google Photos can now edit your pics on your command
Technology
Google Photos just made its "Help me edit" tool available for every Android user in the US—not just those with the latest Pixel.
Now, you can type in what you want changed on your photo, like "remove background" or "brighten the photo," and let Google handle the rest.
It's designed to make editing quick and super easy, even if you're not a pro.
How to use the 'Help me edit' feature
The feature sits at the bottom of Google Photos's updated editor.
You can ask for simple tweaks or get creative—think changing backgrounds or adding sunglasses—just by typing it out.
A little progress bar shows how your edit is going, and you can keep tweaking until it feels right.
All you need is the newest version of Google Photos installed to try it out!