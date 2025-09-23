Next Article
Google's AI photo editor now available for all Android users
Technology
Google just rolled out its AI-powered photo editor to all eligible Android users, after first launching it for Pixel 10 last month.
Now, you can tweak your pics just by describing what you want—like "remove glare" or even "put me on a beach"—using voice or text.
Google Photos gets new creative features
The AI editor delivers changes in seconds and clearly marks photos as "Edited with AI tools" for transparency.
Alongside this, Google Photos is adding more creative features, such as turning still shots into video clips and transforming photos into styles like anime or 3D.
It's all part of Google's push to make editing easier and more fun for everyone.