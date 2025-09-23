How to spot crescent moon, Mars together tomorrow evening

On the evening of September 24, look west after sunset to catch a crescent moon lining up with Mars near the Virgo constellation. The moon will be just 10% lit and low in the sky, while Mars glows faintly red a little over five degrees to its upper right—a cool sight that won't last long.

Look for the 2 celestial objects Head outside within 30 minutes after sunset and face west.

The moon will sit about a fist's width above the horizon, with Mars a little over five degrees to its upper right.

Both will dip below the horizon in less than an hour, so grab a clear view fast.

Mars will glow faintly red Mars stands out with its reddish tint from iron oxide dust, while you might notice Earthshine softly lighting up the moon's dark side—a gentle glow reflected from our own planet.