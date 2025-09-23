Apple Music for Android adds 'Pin' button, improves lyrics translation
Apple Music just dropped its 5.0 update for Android on September 23, 2025, and it's packed with handy new features.
The standout is a "Pin" button that lets you save your favorite songs, albums, playlists, or artists right in your Library for quick access—plus, your pins sync across devices so everything stays organized.
Replay gets a new look
This update also introduces Lyrics Translation & Pronunciation, making it easier to follow along with tracks in different languages while keeping the vibe of the original lyrics.
Replay gets an upgrade too—you can now check out detailed stats about your music habits month by month and at year-end.
The look of the app is mostly the same aside from some sleeker buttons.
If you're on the beta program or grab updates from the Play Store, you'll get these features automatically.