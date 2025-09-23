Apple Music for Android adds 'Pin' button, improves lyrics translation

Replay gets a new look

This update also introduces Lyrics Translation & Pronunciation, making it easier to follow along with tracks in different languages while keeping the vibe of the original lyrics.

Replay gets an upgrade too—you can now check out detailed stats about your music habits month by month and at year-end.

The look of the app is mostly the same aside from some sleeker buttons.

If you're on the beta program or grab updates from the Play Store, you'll get these features automatically.