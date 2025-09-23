NASA's new astronaut class is ready for deep space
NASA just picked 10 new astronaut candidates from over 8,000 hopefuls.
Over the next two years, they'll dive into hands-on training in robotics, geology, space medicine, and flight simulations—skills they'll need for future missions to the International Space Station (ISS), the Artemis lunar program, and even Mars.
Training for the unknown
This class is being prepped not just for today's space missions but also for NASA's big shift after 2030—from the ISS to commercial space stations.
Their training is all about building up deep-space know-how so they're ready for whatever comes next in human space exploration.
SpaceX's influence on NASA's astronaut selection
Two of the standout picks are SpaceX veterans: Anna Menon and Yuri Kubo.
This year, Menon flew on Polaris Dawn, breaking several records, including performing the first-ever commercial spacewalk.
Kubo spent 12 years at SpaceX as a Falcon 9 launch director and in senior roles overseeing the Starshield program and ground systems.
Their selection highlights how experience at private companies like SpaceX is shaping NASA's next generation of astronauts.