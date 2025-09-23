New comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) will soon grace our skies
Heads up, stargazers! A new comet called C/2025 R2 (SWAN), discovered just this month by Vladimir Bezugly using NASA's SOHO spacecraft, is about to make an appearance.
Officially named on September 15, it's the 20th comet found with SOHO's SWAN camera.
The comet swung closest to the Sun on September 12 and will pass nearest to Earth—about 25 million miles away—on October 21.
How to spot the comet
Right now, you'll need binoculars or a telescope in the Southern Hemisphere, but experts think it could soon brighten enough for naked-eye viewing under dark skies (around magnitude +6).
By mid-October, look southwest after sunset; visibility will get better for northern viewers as the month goes on.
For your best shot at seeing this faint visitor and its subtle tail, find a spot with minimal city lights around October 21.