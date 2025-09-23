New comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) will soon grace our skies

How to spot the comet

Right now, you'll need binoculars or a telescope in the Southern Hemisphere, but experts think it could soon brighten enough for naked-eye viewing under dark skies (around magnitude +6).

By mid-October, look southwest after sunset; visibility will get better for northern viewers as the month goes on.

For your best shot at seeing this faint visitor and its subtle tail, find a spot with minimal city lights around October 21.