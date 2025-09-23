Argentina's new dinosaur species reveals last meal before extinction Technology Sep 23, 2025

Scientists in Argentina have discovered a new dinosaur species, Joaquinraptor casali, after finding a crocodile relative's leg bone in its jaws, suggesting it may have been eating it when it died.

This fossil, about 68 million years old, is one of the most complete megaraptor specimens ever found and gives us a rare look at who was eating whom just before dinosaurs went extinct.