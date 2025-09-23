Argentina's new dinosaur species reveals last meal before extinction
Scientists in Argentina have discovered a new dinosaur species, Joaquinraptor casali, after finding a crocodile relative's leg bone in its jaws, suggesting it may have been eating it when it died.
This fossil, about 68 million years old, is one of the most complete megaraptor specimens ever found and gives us a rare look at who was eating whom just before dinosaurs went extinct.
Specimen was at least 19 years old
Joaquinraptor was around 7 meters long and weighed over a ton.
Bone analysis suggests it was at least 19 years old but hadn't stopped growing yet.
The fossil includes parts of its skull, limbs, and vertebrae—and the croc bone features tooth marks and was found touching Joaquinraptor's teeth.
Discovery helps understand megaraptors' hunting skills
With no tyrannosaurs around in South America back then, Joaquinraptor likely ruled as the top predator.
Its strong arms with sharp claws helped it catch and handle prey.
This discovery helps scientists understand how megaraptors hunted and survived right before the mass extinction wiped them out.