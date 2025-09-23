Apple's Image Playground to soon support 3rd-party AI models

Gemini likely 1st choice for Apple in this upgrade

The latest betas show new features like "estimated latency" and provider identifiers, hinting that Image Playground could soon pick the best model based on latency or other factors.

While Apple hasn't named any new partners yet, Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) is considered a strong candidate thanks to its realistic image skills.

For now, Apple looks set on teaming up with established AI providers—helping keep things creative but also safe and accessible for users.