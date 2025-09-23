Next Article
You can now translate WhatsApp messages in real-time
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a handy new feature: you can now translate messages right inside the app.
Whether you're on iPhone or Android, just long-press any message and tap "Translate" to see it in your language—it works in private chats, group chats, and even Channel updates.
What's new for iPhone users?
Android users get six language options (like English and Spanish), while iPhone users can pick from over 19 languages.
Android also lets you auto-translate whole chat threads for extra convenience.
All translations happen on your device, so your messages stay private—WhatsApp can't read them.
The update starts rolling out today, with more languages coming soon.