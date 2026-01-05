CES 2026: LG unveils world's thinnest wireless OLED TV 

LG has made a major comeback at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with its ultra-thin 'Wallpaper TV.' The first of its kind was launched in 2017, but it has been six years since we last saw one. Now, LG is back in the game with the new OLED evo W6 model. The TV body is just 9mm thick, slightly thicker than its predecessor due to a completely reengineered internal architecture.

Design innovation W6 model: A blend of aesthetics and technology The W6 model comes with a new wall mount that allows it to sit flush against the wall. It uses LG's Zero Connect Box, eliminating the need for cables between the TV and box. The box can be placed up to 10 meters away and has a full range of inputs. This design innovation makes installation easy while maintaining a sleek look.

Tech upgrade Hyper Radiant Color Technology enhances viewing experience The W6 model also comes with LG's Hyper Radiant Color Technology, which enhances black level performance, color, and brightness. It has been engineered to deliver the lowest reflectance of any LG TV and is the first in the industry to get Reflection Free with Premium certification from Intertek testing and certification labs. The TV also features Brightness Booster Ultra for improved brightness capability of LG's OLEDs.