Next Article
ChatGPT beats library books on campus: Survey at IIT Bombay
A new survey at IIT Bombay shows students are way more likely to use ChatGPT or online platforms like Coursera for learning new skills than traditional library books.
Out of 282 students, 65 picked ChatGPT, and just nine went for library books—online resources clearly rule campus life.
Work-life balance tops list of priorities
The survey also found that nearly a third of students now put work-life balance first, and over 40% care more about jobs matching their skills than just the paycheck.
Despite all the buzz about moving away from engineering, many still want careers in core engineering or tech fields.
Interest in core branches is going strong.