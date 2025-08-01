#NewsBytesExplainer: India's 1st astronaut in space after 1984
After 41 years, India is back in the crewed spaceflight game.
On June 25, 2024, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla launched from Florida and docked at the ISS, marking a huge comeback for Indian space exploration.
Astronauts conducted over 60 experiments on the ISS
During its 14 days in orbit, Ax-4 ran 60 science experiments—including seven from ISRO and Indian researchers.
Highlights included stem cell studies to tackle muscle loss in space, which could help both astronauts and people on Earth.
Shukla's journey sparks dreams of space among Indian youth
The mission's discoveries will power up India's own Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.
Calling it "India's second orbit," Shukla showed how ready India is for bigger roles in global space.
His journey—and that Indian flag on the ISS—sparked a wave of excitement among young Indians dreaming of their own careers in space.
