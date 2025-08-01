NewsBytesExplainer: India's 1st astronaut in space after 1984

During its 14 days in orbit, Ax-4 ran 60 science experiments—including seven from ISRO and Indian researchers. Highlights included stem cell studies to tackle muscle loss in space, which could help both astronauts and people on Earth.

Shukla's journey sparks dreams of space among Indian youth

The mission's discoveries will power up India's own Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

Calling it "India's second orbit," Shukla showed how ready India is for bigger roles in global space.

His journey—and that Indian flag on the ISS—sparked a wave of excitement among young Indians dreaming of their own careers in space.

