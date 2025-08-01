Next Article
BOAT: Astronomers study brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen
Astronomers just studied the brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen—nicknamed "BOAT" (Brightest Of All Time)—which flashed from a galaxy two billion light-years away in 2022.
This rare cosmic event was so intense it overwhelmed satellite detectors and only happens about once every 10,000 years.
BOAT's impact on science
BOAT gave scientists a rare chance to watch what happens when a massive star collapses, likely forming a black hole.
Interestingly, this explosion didn't produce the usual heavy elements expected from such events, leaving experts with new questions about how stars die and where those elements come from.
The findings are already helping researchers rethink what we know about gamma-ray bursts and the wild physics behind them.