How to prevent AI from developing bad traits

The team found that if an AI is trained on flawed info, like wrong math answers, it might start linking mistakes to negative traits and act out in weird ways.

Anthropic tested two fixes: first, spotting and removing sketchy training data early; second, giving the AI a taste of bad behavior during training (like a vaccine) and then taking it away before launch.

These moves could make future AIs safer and more trustworthy.