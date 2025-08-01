Nintendo Switch price hike explained: Why are consoles getting costlier

Nintendo says it's all about "market conditions"—think higher tariffs on products made in Vietnam (where a lot of Switches are now built) and ongoing supply chain headaches. This move reflects broader industry trends.

Switch 2 prices remain unchanged—for now

Good news if you're eyeing a Switch 2: its price isn't changing (for now), nor are game or online membership costs.

But Nintendo hints that could change if market pressures stick around.

The new console just launched in June and already sold over 5 million units—so clearly, demand is still strong.