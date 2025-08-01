Next Article
Google wants to pause Epic Games ruling
Google is trying to pause a court order that would force it to open up its Play Store, following a big legal win for Epic Games.
After a recent ruling kept these changes in place, Google quickly filed an appeal and asked for extra time before it has to make any updates.
Epic Games vs Google
This all started with Epic Games's 2020 lawsuit accusing Google of running the Play Store like a monopoly.
A jury agreed in 2023, so the judge ordered Google to allow other app stores on Android—basically making things fairer for competitors.
Both companies are keeping quiet for now, but this case shows how tech giants are facing more pressure over how they run their platforms.
