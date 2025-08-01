China is ahead of Silicon Valley in AI innovation: Wang Technology Aug 01, 2025

Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud and director at Zhejiang Lab, believes China is now ahead of Silicon Valley when it comes to AI innovation.

He pointed out that Chinese models like Qwen and DeepSeek are already beating OpenAI's ChatGPT, and sees China as a great place to test new tech ideas.

Wang also thinks building creative teams matters more than chasing patents.