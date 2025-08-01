Next Article
China is ahead of Silicon Valley in AI innovation: Wang
Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud and director at Zhejiang Lab, believes China is now ahead of Silicon Valley when it comes to AI innovation.
He pointed out that Chinese models like Qwen and DeepSeek are already beating OpenAI's ChatGPT, and sees China as a great place to test new tech ideas.
Wang also thinks building creative teams matters more than chasing patents.
Wang believes teamwork is key to progress
Wang isn't impressed by Silicon Valley's sky-high salaries for AI talent—he says finding the right people is what really counts.
Comparing the global AI race to a marathon, he suggests teamwork will help everyone move faster.
For him, cities like Hangzhou show how steady progress and homegrown tech can put China at the front of the pack.