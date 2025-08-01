Shubhanshu Shukla: My ISS mission will help Gaganyaan
India's first astronaut to the ISS, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, says his time on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) will directly help India's big Gaganyaan space mission.
During his 18 days in space, he worked on over 60 research activities and took part in 23 outreach events.
All the experiments from Ax-4 have been brought back and shipped to researchers in India to make sure Gaganyaan gets off to a strong start.
Looking forward to more outreach sessions in future missions
After returning to Earth in July, Shukla went through rehab for microgravity effects and is feeling positive about what comes next.
Seven microgravity experiments from his mission are now being studied in India.
He especially loved seeing students get involved during outreach sessions and says he's looking forward to more opportunities like this in future missions.