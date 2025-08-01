CERN confirms weird imbalance in matter, antimatter particles
CERN scientists have, for the first time, confirmed a weird imbalance called CP violation in baryons—the particles that make up most of everything we see around us.
This was done by analyzing over 80,000 lambda-beauty baryons and their antimatter twins collected over several years.
An official discovery
Turns out, these baryons decay into other particles slightly more often than their antimatter versions—by about 5%.
That may sound tiny, but it's a big enough difference to be officially called a discovery.
It also means CP violation isn't just for mesons anymore; now we know it happens in baryons too.
Future experiments to dig deeper
This discovery helps scientists chip away at one of the universe's biggest mysteries: why there's so much more matter than antimatter.
The effect is too small to fully explain that imbalance, but it shows there are still gaps in what we know.
Future experiments at CERN will dig deeper—maybe leading us closer to answers (and some cool new physics) down the line.