NASA launches new ISS crew after Boeing's Starliner delays return

Zena Cardman is back on this mission after being bumped last year due to Starliner test pilot reshuffling. Oleg Platonov also joins after finally getting medical clearance. Their inclusion shows NASA 's focus on building a strong, diverse team—even when schedules get messy.

What's next for NASA and ISS?

NASA is now stretching ISS stays from six months to eight to save money—following Russia's lead.

If all goes well with SpaceX's Dragon, this crew might be up there until April 2026.

Meanwhile, Boeing's Starliner will likely stick to cargo runs as engineers work out its issues.

And looking ahead: NASA plans to retire the ISS by 2030, so every mission counts just a little more now.