Gemini 2.5 Deep Think launches: How it fares against rivals Technology Aug 01, 2025

Google just dropped Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, its most advanced AI yet.

For $250/month (with a Google AI Ultra subscription), you get access to an AI that uses multiple agents to brainstorm, edit, and blend ideas for sharper results.

You can try it right now in the Gemini app—this launch follows months of feedback and improvements since its first preview at Google I/O.