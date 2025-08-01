Next Article
This humanoid robot can do your laundry
Figure AI's humanoid robot, F.02, was shown in a video doing laundry all by itself—picking up clothes and loading a washing machine, thanks to its smart Helix AI system.
This isn't F.02's first big move; it's also handled tough jobs in logistics and even helped out at a BMW plant.
Robots in our homes
Robots handling real-life chores are no longer sci-fi—they're happening now.
With companies like Figure, Tesla, and Boston Dynamics racing to bring helpful robots into our homes (and affordable options from China popping up), we might see robots folding our socks sooner than we think.