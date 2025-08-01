Elon Musk's X opposes UK's Online Safety Act
Elon Musk's platform X is pushing back against the UK's new Online Safety Act (OSA), saying it could hurt free speech online.
The law, rolling out July 25, wants platforms to verify users' ages and block harmful content from kids—including explicit material.
X is worried about the potential fines
X says the OSA could force them to censor too much just to avoid massive fines—up to 10% of their global revenue.
In their words, "Many are now concerned that a plan ostensibly intended to keep children safe is at risk of seriously infringing on the public's right to free expression."
Accuses lawmakers of ramping up censorship
The platform accuses lawmakers of ramping up censorship and urges a more balanced approach that protects both free speech and young users.
X warns that Ofcom's sweeping powers might drown out the law's good intentions with too much bureaucracy.
Musk's previous comments on OSA
After buying X, Musk called the OSA "suppression of the people" and openly supports scrapping it—showing his strong stance for fewer restrictions on online speech.