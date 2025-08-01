Next Article
TikTok Pro is here to help you do good
TikTok just dropped TikTok Pro in Germany, Portugal, and Spain—a new version of the app that's all about giving back.
With the Sunshine Programme, you can earn virtual sunshine by liking or sharing charity-related content and following charity accounts.
The cool part? All that sunshine gets turned into real donations for charities, courtesy of TikTok.
A cleaner version of the app
This version skips live-streams, shopping features, and ads for a cleaner look focused on doing good.
By making philanthropy the main event, TikTok hopes more users will get involved with causes while still enjoying their favorite videos.