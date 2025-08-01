TikTok Pro is here to help you do good Technology Aug 01, 2025

TikTok just dropped TikTok Pro in Germany, Portugal, and Spain—a new version of the app that's all about giving back.

With the Sunshine Programme, you can earn virtual sunshine by liking or sharing charity-related content and following charity accounts.

The cool part? All that sunshine gets turned into real donations for charities, courtesy of TikTok.