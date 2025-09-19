Next Article
ChatGPT boosts students' exam scores but tanks project grades
Technology
A new Australian study found that ChatGPT helped first-year students score much higher on stats exams—pass rates jumped from about 50% in 2022 to over 85% in 2024.
But at the same time, their research project grades dropped by over 10 points.
Students aced exams but struggled with projects
Researchers noticed students aced multiple-choice exams with ChatGPT's help, but many turned in AI-written projects without checking facts—so the work looked good but missed the mark.
Stronger students used ChatGPT to polish their answers, while others struggled when original thinking was needed.
The study's author warned that if universities don't rethink assessments, they might end up rewarding AI skills more than actual understanding.