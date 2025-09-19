ChatGPT boosts students' exam scores but tanks project grades

Students aced exams but struggled with projects

Researchers noticed students aced multiple-choice exams with ChatGPT's help, but many turned in AI-written projects without checking facts—so the work looked good but missed the mark.

Stronger students used ChatGPT to polish their answers, while others struggled when original thinking was needed.

The study's author warned that if universities don't rethink assessments, they might end up rewarding AI skills more than actual understanding.