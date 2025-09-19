New sensor can check your brain health on spot

The device uses a smartly designed optical fiber to spot even tiny amounts of L-tyrosine in blood or serum—down to 0.36 micromoles—with up to 104% accuracy. It stays reliable for two weeks, isn't thrown off by similar molecules, and works after several washes.

Future uses

This tech has already been integrated with a handheld device for on-the-go health checks.

It can also be adapted to track other important biomarkers like dopamine, and might even help with food safety or environmental testing.

The team shared their findings in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.