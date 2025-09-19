India to roll out AI governance framework
India is set to roll out a new AI governance framework to keep tech safe and fair, with mandatory safeguards against deepfakes and more responsibility for platforms handling harmful content.
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the focus is on people—much like India's UPI changed payments, this move aims to make smart AI tools accessible for everyone, making technology accessible to all.
₹10,300 crore for IndiaAI mission
The government is putting ₹10,300 crore into its IndiaAI Mission to build powerful language models, GPUs, and over 500 AI data labs.
It's not just about cool tech—think solving real issues like boosting farm yields or creating jobs for women in tribal areas.
All these advances will get their moment at the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February 2026, showing off how India plans to shape global AI.