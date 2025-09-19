India to roll out AI governance framework

₹10,300 crore for IndiaAI mission

The government is putting ₹10,300 crore into its IndiaAI Mission to build powerful language models, GPUs, and over 500 AI data labs.

It's not just about cool tech—think solving real issues like boosting farm yields or creating jobs for women in tribal areas.

All these advances will get their moment at the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February 2026, showing off how India plans to shape global AI.