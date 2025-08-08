Next Article
ChatGPT gets a major upgrade with GPT-5
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5 for ChatGPT's 700 million weekly users. It's smarter than before—think better coding help, more creative writing, and conversations that actually feel human.
Still, CEO Sam Altman is keeping it real: GPT-5 isn't full-on artificial general intelligence (AGI) yet.
GPT-5 can help manage your Google Calendar
GPT-5 makes fewer mistakes ("hallucinations") and can now help manage your Gmail or Google Calendar if you let it.
It can even give health tips—though OpenAI reminds everyone to stick with real doctors for medical advice.
There are usage limits if you're on the free plan, but premium users get unlimited access.
Even with all these upgrades, Altman says features like real-time learning are still missing before we hit true AGI.