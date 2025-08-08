ChatGPT gets a major upgrade with GPT-5

GPT-5 can help manage your Google Calendar

GPT-5 makes fewer mistakes ("hallucinations") and can now help manage your Gmail or Google Calendar if you let it.

It can even give health tips—though OpenAI reminds everyone to stick with real doctors for medical advice.

There are usage limits if you're on the free plan, but premium users get unlimited access.

Even with all these upgrades, Altman says features like real-time learning are still missing before we hit true AGI.