ChatGPT crosses $3B in global mobile consumer spending

ChatGPT , the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI , has crossed a major milestone of $3 billion in global consumer spending on mobile. The figure, estimated by app intelligence firm Appfigures, includes total spending on both iOS and Android platforms since its launch in May 2023. Notably, a majority of this growth has been recorded in 2025 alone.

Growth surge Staggering increase in consumer spending In 2025 alone, consumers are estimated to have spent around $2.48 billion on the ChatGPT mobile app. This is a whopping 408% increase from the $487 million recorded in 2024. The app made just $42.9 million in its launch year but saw an astronomical growth of more than 1,000% the following year.

Rapid ascent ChatGPT's growth outpaces TikTok and streaming giants ChatGPT's growth has been exceptionally fast, taking just 31 months to hit $3 billion in consumer spending. For comparison, TikTok, the biggest mobile revenue success story of the past decade, took 58 months to reach the same milestone. Streaming services Disney+ and HBO Max also lagged behind with their respective timelines of 42 and 46 months.

AI competition Grok's revenue trajectory closely matches ChatGPT Among AI competitors, xAI's Grok comes the closest to ChatGPT in terms of revenue trajectory. Launched in late 2023 as part of X Premium Plus, it expanded more broadly in 2024. When spending is aligned from each app's monetization point, Grok's trajectory closely matches that of ChatGPT, even though it still lags behind in absolute terms.