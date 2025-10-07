ChatGPT now has over 800M weekly active users

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that ChatGPT has crossed the milestone of 800 million weekly active users. The number shows a massive increase in adoption among consumers, developers, enterprises, and governments. The growth comes as OpenAI races to acquire AI chips and build infrastructure for its technology. In August, the company was nearing 700 million weekly active users after hitting 500 million at the end of March.

Developer engagement Altman highlights developer engagement and API usage Altman also revealed that 4 million developers have built with OpenAI's technology. He said, "More than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, and we process over 6 billion tokens per minute on the API." The statement highlights the active participation of developers in using OpenAI's services. Altman credited this growth to a shift from AI being something people play with to something they build with every day.

Product launch OpenAI Dev Day unveils new app-building tools Altman's announcement was made during the keynote presentation for OpenAI's Dev Day. The event also saw the launch of new tools for building apps within ChatGPT and creating more nuanced agentic systems. Altman said, "This will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalized."