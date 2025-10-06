OpenAI now lets you chat with third-party apps within ChatGPT

At the recently concluded DevDay event, OpenAI has announced a new feature that lets users interact with third-party apps directly within ChatGPT . For instance, users can now request ChatGPT to generate a poster using Canva, inquire about real estate listings through Zillow, or listen to music via Spotify, all within the same chat. This functionality is powered by OpenAI's new SDK, which enables developers to build and integrate their applications into the ChatGPT environment.

Demonstration Live demo shows apps working together In a live demonstration, an OpenAI employee showed how this new feature works. The employee asked Canva to design a poster for a dog-walking business. After some time, Canva provided several options. The presenter then requested a pitch deck based on the poster, demonstrating how different apps can work together within ChatGPT. The employee also used ChatGPT to request homes for sale in Pittsburgh through Zillow, which generated an interactive map that they could explore and ask follow-up questions about.

App integration Currently, select apps are available within ChatGPT The first batch of apps available inside ChatGPT includes Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow. In the coming weeks, OpenAI plans to add more apps such as DoorDash, OpenTable, Target, and Uber. Notably, ChatGPT recently added support for purchases on Etsy through the chatbot itself as part of its broader strategy to integrate with the web ecosystem.

Developer access SDK available for developers to build apps in preview mode OpenAI has made its Software Development Kit (SDK) available for developers to start building apps in preview mode. Later this year, these developers will be able to submit their apps for review and publication. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also announced plans to launch a directory where users can browse through different apps, making it easier to discover new tools within the ChatGPT ecosystem.