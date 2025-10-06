Study shows climate change could devastate coastal cities
A new study published this week shows that, under scenarios of five meters or more of sea level rise, over 100 million buildings across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America could be at risk of flooding.
Researchers mapped out the threat building by building, highlighting how climate change is putting coastal communities and their infrastructure in real danger.
Coastal cities at risk
With just a half-meter rise in sea level, about 3 million buildings could flood—but if seas rise by five meters, that number jumps to over 100 million.
The most vulnerable spots are busy coastal cities with ports and historic sites that keep local economies running.
Global impact of local flooding
Flooded ports and refineries don't just hurt people living on the coast—they can disrupt global food, fuel, and goods supplies for everyone.
As study co-author Eric Galbraith put it: "Every one of us will be affected by climate change and sea level rise, whether we live by the ocean or not."
Early planning—like stronger flood defenses or smarter land use—can help protect these communities before things get worse.