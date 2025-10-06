Study shows climate change could devastate coastal cities

With just a half-meter rise in sea level, about 3 million buildings could flood—but if seas rise by five meters, that number jumps to over 100 million. The most vulnerable spots are busy coastal cities with ports and historic sites that keep local economies running.

Global impact of local flooding

Flooded ports and refineries don't just hurt people living on the coast—they can disrupt global food, fuel, and goods supplies for everyone.

As study co-author Eric Galbraith put it: "Every one of us will be affected by climate change and sea level rise, whether we live by the ocean or not."

Early planning—like stronger flood defenses or smarter land use—can help protect these communities before things get worse.