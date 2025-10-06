ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly users, says OpenAI CEO

Who's using ChatGPT? Numbers and demographics

ChatGPT isn't just for techies. Its users range from students to big companies and even government teams.

The US leads with 19% of all users, followed by India (7%) and Brazil (5%).

It's especially popular with software developers (79% use it) and millennials (34%).

Fun fact: nearly all Fortune 100 companies use ChatGPT, plus about a quarter of US adults and most college students.