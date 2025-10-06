ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly users, says OpenAI CEO
OpenAI's ChatGPT has officially doubled its user base since February, now serving 800 million people every week.
CEO Sam Altman shared the news on Monday, highlighting how the chatbot—launched in late 2022—has become a daily tool for over 122 million users and answers more than a billion questions every day.
Who's using ChatGPT? Numbers and demographics
ChatGPT isn't just for techies. Its users range from students to big companies and even government teams.
The US leads with 19% of all users, followed by India (7%) and Brazil (5%).
It's especially popular with software developers (79% use it) and millennials (34%).
Fun fact: nearly all Fortune 100 companies use ChatGPT, plus about a quarter of US adults and most college students.
OpenAI's growth story in numbers
OpenAI pulled in $3.7 billion revenue last year, and by mid-2025 hit $10 billion in annual recurring revenue.
At their recent Dev Day event, they launched new tools for building smarter AI apps.
Despite its nonprofit roots, OpenAI is now valued at $500 billion after a massive funding round—making it the world's most valuable private company right now.