OpenAI could soon bring Disney, Marvel characters to Sora videos

Altman has promised rightsholders "more granular control" over their content on Sora. The new system would be similar to the opt-in model for using one's likeness, but with additional controls. This move comes after a string of unauthorized and controversial content, including meth-cooking and Nazi SpongeBobs, being generated on the platform.

Monetization strategy

Revenue-sharing model for rightsholders

Along with the policy changes, Altman also hinted at a revenue-sharing model for rightsholders whose characters are used on Sora. He said this would "start very soon," but cautioned that the exact payment model may require some trial and error to finalize. This move is part of OpenAI's effort to address copyright concerns and provide a more sustainable platform for content creation as it takes on Meta and TikTok with its AI social video platform.