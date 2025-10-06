OpenAI could soon bring Disney, Marvel characters to Sora videos
What's the story
OpenAI is gearing up to introduce collaborations with fictional characters on its Sora platform. Bill Peebles, the head of the Sora team at OpenAI, confirmed that cameos (appearances of fictional characters in videos) are "on the roadmap." The announcement comes as CEO Sam Altman shifts his stance on the company's controversial opt-out copyright policy for video generation. Under this plan, creators would have a sanctioned mechanism to feature copyrighted characters rather than relying on unlicensed or automated inclusion.
Policy change
Altman promises rightsholders more granular control
Altman has promised rightsholders "more granular control" over their content on Sora. The new system would be similar to the opt-in model for using one's likeness, but with additional controls. This move comes after a string of unauthorized and controversial content, including meth-cooking and Nazi SpongeBobs, being generated on the platform.
Monetization strategy
Revenue-sharing model for rightsholders
Along with the policy changes, Altman also hinted at a revenue-sharing model for rightsholders whose characters are used on Sora. He said this would "start very soon," but cautioned that the exact payment model may require some trial and error to finalize. This move is part of OpenAI's effort to address copyright concerns and provide a more sustainable platform for content creation as it takes on Meta and TikTok with its AI social video platform.