Marine bacteria could help turn CO2 into biodegradable plastic

The process starts by zapping seawater to release CO2, then converting it into formic acid with a special catalyst. Fast-growing marine bacteria are then used to transform that formic acid into succinic acid—a key building block for eco-friendly plastics.

The future of greener manufacturing

This new system runs at about 70% efficiency and is cheaper and less energy-hungry than many current methods.

Not only does it help reduce ocean acidity by removing CO2, but it also creates sustainable materials from renewable sources—showing real promise for greener manufacturing in the future.