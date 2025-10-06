Marine bacteria could help turn CO2 into biodegradable plastic
Scientists in Shenzhen, China, have figured out how to pull carbon dioxide from seawater and turn it into ingredients for biodegradable plastic—using specially engineered marine bacteria.
Their work, just published in 2025, could help fight both ocean pollution and climate change.
The process in detail
The process starts by zapping seawater to release CO2, then converting it into formic acid with a special catalyst.
Fast-growing marine bacteria are then used to transform that formic acid into succinic acid—a key building block for eco-friendly plastics.
The future of greener manufacturing
This new system runs at about 70% efficiency and is cheaper and less energy-hungry than many current methods.
Not only does it help reduce ocean acidity by removing CO2, but it also creates sustainable materials from renewable sources—showing real promise for greener manufacturing in the future.