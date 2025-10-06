Most carbon offsets don't actually cut emissions, study finds
A big review of carbon offset programs from the past 25 years found that most haven't actually helped lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Even with recent UN rules, the problems run deep—especially in forest offsets, which make up nearly 40% of voluntary carbon markets.
Issues with offsets
The study points out repeating issues: credits are often given for things that would've happened anyway, tree planting isn't permanent (think wildfires), emissions just get shifted elsewhere ("leakage"), and some reductions are counted more than once.
A 2024 analysis found that less than 16% of these credits truly reflect real emission cuts.
Experts suggest shifting focus to high-quality carbon removal
Experts behind the review say it's time to focus on high-quality carbon removal and storage instead of traditional offsetting.
They suggest funding climate projects without letting companies claim they've "erased" their own emissions.
The bottom line: real progress needs bigger changes to how these programs work—not just stricter rules.