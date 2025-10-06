Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes 1st-ever visit to our solar system

Don't worry, Earth is safe—3I/ATLAS will never come closer than about 170 million miles (270 million kilometers) to Earth. On October 3, it'll swing by Mars (about 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) from the planet), then get closest to the Sun on October 30 before heading out past Jupiter in March 2026.

How to track the interstellar comet

The comet will be hidden behind the Sun for a bit in late October but should reappear by December.

NASA and ESA telescopes—including Hubble and James Webb—are gearing up to watch its journey.

You can even track it yourself in real time with NASA's Eyes on the Solar System tool!