OpenAI's DevDay 2025 kicks off today: What to expect

Expect keynotes, live demos, and presentations that go way beyond just ChatGPT—think new tools and a peek into OpenAI 's growing ecosystem. After Altman kicks things off, there'll be a Developer State of the Union with President Greg Brockman and product lead Olivier Godement at 3:15pm PT. Plus, designer Jony Ive joins Altman for a fireside chat at 4:15pm PT.

Why you should tune in

If you're into tech or curious about where AI is headed, this event is packed with cool stuff—like an AI-powered "Sora Cinema" showing short films and an interactive Alan Turing portrait.

With big names like Google and Meta also racing ahead in AI, OpenAI is using DevDay to show it still leads the pack with fresh ideas that could shape how we use software (and maybe even hardware) in the future.