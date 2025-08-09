ChatGPT Plus users can now pick between GPT-4o and GPT-5

Why OpenAI is offering both models

Many people missed GPT-4o's more natural, expressive chats—especially for conversations that felt more human or supportive. Some even canceled subscriptions when it disappeared.

While GPT-5 is technically stronger in coding and reasoning, users found it less lively and sometimes slower.

OpenAI says they're working on fixes, but for now, if you want real-time chat with personality, 4o is still the go-to choice.