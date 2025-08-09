This AI tool can turn your text into fun videos
OpenArt, started by former Google employees, just launched "one-click story"—an AI tool that turns your text or songs into fun, fast videos.
Think sneaker-wearing sharks and other quirky characters made for TikTok and YouTube.
It's catching on with younger users thanks to creative templates like Character Vlog, Music Video, and Explainer.
No editing skills needed
You can make a video in under a minute and tweak it using over 50 different AI models—no editing skills needed.
OpenArt is working to prevent copyright issues by blocking unauthorized character use but admits some slip-ups have happened.
As co-founder Coco Mao puts it, they're open to teaming up with big brands for licensing.
Subscriptions run $14-$56/month, with the startup aiming high after raising $5 million in funding.