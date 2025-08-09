Wikipedia is deleting AI-generated pages that look fake

Foundation is building its own AI tools

Editors look for telltale signs—like odd wording, weird citations, or formatting that screams "bot"—to flag suspicious pages.

While some in the community are cautious about using AI, the Foundation is actually building its own tools: it already uses AI to catch vandalism and is working on features like Edit Check to help newcomers follow the rules and manage unreviewed content.

The goal? Keep Wikipedia trustworthy while adapting to new tech.