Microsoft is moving more Control Panel settings to Settings app
Microsoft is still working to make Windows easier to use by moving more old-school Control Panel settings into the modern Settings app.
The latest tweaks bring things like clock settings, time servers, and how your numbers or currency look—all in one place.
Still, a few features are sticking around in the classic Control Panel for now.
Phone Link now shows mobile app notifications on PC
The Start Menu just got an upgrade too: now, through Phone Link, you can see mobile app notifications right on your PC—not just texts or calls.
It's all part of Microsoft's push to make using your device feel smoother and more connected.