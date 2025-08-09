Disney+ to absorb Hulu by 2026

Disney is shutting down the standalone Hulu app by 2026 and folding all of Hulu's shows into Disney+. This comes after Disney bought out Comcast's share, giving it full control. The move is set to save about $3 billion by cutting out duplicate tech and admin work, according to MoffettNathanson's Robert Fishman.

What's happening to Hulu and Disney+? Starting fall 2025, Hulu will become the go-to spot for adult content on Disney+ worldwide.

By 2026, a new combined app will launch with everything from general entertainment to live sports and news—all in one place.

If you prefer things separate, standalone subscriptions for both services aren't going away.

One app to rule them all Disney CEO Bob Iger promises this merger will make streaming simpler, more personalized, and just easier overall, creating "a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination."

With everything under one roof (and unified ads), expect a smoother experience—and hopefully fewer headaches jumping between apps.