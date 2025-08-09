I don't think about him that much: Sam Altman on Musk Technology Aug 09, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't losing sleep over Elon Musk's latest claims that Grok 4 beats GPT-5.

Asked about Musk's criticism, Altman shrugged it off, saying, "I don't think about him that much. I don't even know what that means."

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Satya Nadella called GPT-5 "the most capable model yet" as it rolled out in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.