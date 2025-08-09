I don't think about him that much: Sam Altman on Musk
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't losing sleep over Elon Musk's latest claims that Grok 4 beats GPT-5.
Asked about Musk's criticism, Altman shrugged it off, saying, "I don't think about him that much. I don't even know what that means."
Meanwhile, Microsoft's Satya Nadella called GPT-5 "the most capable model yet" as it rolled out in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.
Altman's thoughts on GPT-5
Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, has often discussed the challenges and breakthroughs involved in developing advanced AI models like GPT-5.
Altman's takes on AI evolution, risks
Altman has warned against Silicon Valley's obsession with flashy resumes when hiring for AI roles and worries about how quickly AI is evolving.
His honest takes on industry trends and potential risks have sparked plenty of debate among experts.